Man, 23, facing multiple firearm charges after pointing gun at baby's head

A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges following an early morning spree of violence that included pointing a handgun at a baby’s head.

Police allege that in the early morning hours of Friday, May 29, a man wearing a mask attempted to enter a variety store and gas bar in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

The clerk managed to lock the doors as the suspect attempted to break in while pointing a handgun at him and making demands.

The suspect then fled and entered the lobby of a nearby high-rise building and fired a shot into a pane of glass.

At around 5 a.m., the man ran to the rear of another residence where he encountered a 44-year-old woman in her yard. He pointed the gun at her and demanded she let him into her home. Once inside, he entered a child’s bedroom where he alleged pointed the gun at a baby boy’s head while he slept.

Upon hearing police sirens approaching, the suspect fled the home, discarding the gun and mask before forcing his way into another residence where everyone was sleeping. The residents barricaded themselves in a room and called police.

Police and ETF officers arrived on the scene and the man was arrested without incident.

Investigators say the gun and mask were later recovered.

John Cruz-Barros is facing multiple firearms charges as well as assault, break and enter and forcible confinement charges.