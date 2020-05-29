Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hannah Georgas on what it’s like being a pop star in the COVID-19 era
by the big story
Posted May 29, 2020 5:16 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, imagine you’re a Canadian pop star about to go international. You’ve been working your way up the charts, year by year, with awards, acclaimed albums, and bigger and bigger tours. You’ve now got a new album on the way and a full European tour planned. You’re ready for this to be the biggest year of your career. And it’s February 2020…
The music industry has been ‘disrupted’ a whole bunch of times in recent years, but never have the lives of the people who make the music and the thousands of people who make the magic happen been changed like this. When will live shows return? When would you feel comfortable at a packed concert? How do non-superstar artists survive without tour income? And how well can living room concerts replicate the intimacy of a killer live show?
GUEST: Hannah Georgas, pop rock singer/songwriter
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
