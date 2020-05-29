Loading articles...

Financial sector weighs on Toronto, U.S. stock markets mixed in early trading

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading as losses in the heavyweight financial sector offset gains by materials stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.98 points at 15,198.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.41 points at 25,327.23. The S&P 500 index was down 4.66 points at 3,025.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.99 points at 9,400.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.59 US compared with 72.65 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was down 66 cents at US$33.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.80 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.90 at US$1,741.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was little changed at US$2.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

