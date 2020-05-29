Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada says Q1 GDP worst showing since 2009
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2020 8:49 am EDT
Containers are stacked at the Port of Montreal in Montreal on March 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Statistics Canada says the economy in the first quarter had its worst showing since 2009 as steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 forced businesses across the country to close their doors and lay off workers.
Statistics Canada says gross domestic product fell at an annualized rate of 8.2 per cent in the first three months of 2020.
The collapse came as gross domestic product for March fell 7.2 per cent as restrictions by public health officials and school closures began rolling out during the month.
The average economist estimate is for a nine per cent drop in gross domestic product for March, while the average estimate for the first quarter as a whole is for a GDP pullback at a annualized pace of 10 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.