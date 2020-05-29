Loading articles...

Bosnia police say 2 migrants killed in apparent clash

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian police say that two men have been killed in an apparent clash among migrants in a northwestern region near the border with Croatia. Spokesman Ale Siljdedic said Friday that the incident happened amid stepped-up movement of migrants toward Western Europe following the easing of measures against the new coronavirus. He said police on Thursday responded to a call from locals who reported a fight in a small village outside the town of Cazin toward the Croatian border. On their way to the village, police found two bodies with stab wounds on the road. Siljdedic says an investigation is underway.

The Associated Press

