Loading articles...

Arrest made after California homeless fed poisoned food

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif. — One person was arrested after eight homeless people were given poisoned food that sent several to the hospital, Southern California authorities said Friday.

The poisonings occurred over the course of about a week in mid-May in Huntington Beach in Orange County south of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victims were given food laced with oleoresin capsicum, “which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police, and their reactions to the poisoned food were filmed,” according to an advisory from the county district attorney’s office, which planned to provide more details at a news conference next Monday.

“The victims suffered a variety of symptoms including seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain,” the announcement said. “Several of the victims required hospitalization.”

No deaths were reported.

An investigation continued to determine whether there are more victims or suspects, authorities said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:37 PM
It's that time of year! Watch two OPP officers successfuly escort a family of geese off the EB 403 near the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:51 PM
(2:50pm) Line of thunderstorms continues to advance NE at ~55-65 km/h ahead of the cold front that will break the h…
Latest Weather
Read more