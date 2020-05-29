Argentine prosecutor seeks criminal probe of ex-president

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine prosecutor asked a judge on Friday to authorize a criminal investigation into former President Mauricio Macri and his former head of intelligence for alleged illegal surveillance of politicians and journalists.

The request from federal prosecutor Jorge Di Lello followed a complaint filled by the current government’s intelligence chief, Cristina Caamaño, who reported finding a hard drive with apparent evidence of illegal surveillance of the emails of at least 85 people, including some who had worked for Macri.

Argentine law requires a judicial order for internal surveillance. A federal judge will determine whether to authorize an investigation and possible charges. The complaint also listed ex-intelligence chief Gustavo Arribas and other officials.o

Macri’s spokesman didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

During Macri’s own presidency from 2015 to 2019, legal authorities opened numerous investigations into alleged corruption involving former President Cristina Fernández, who is now vice-president. Those have been stalled in part by difficulties in holding hearings under pandemic restrictions.

Macri is also under investigation over government handling of a debt owed by one of his family’s businesses, of a wind-farm contract and campaign financing.

The Associated Press