Loading articles...

American facing espionage charge in Russia undergoes surgery

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

MOSCOW — An American on trial for alleged espionage in Russia has undergone emergency surgery.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Moscow in December 2018, had the surgery on Thursday, according to the US Embassy and the Russian Foreign Ministry. Whelan’s brother David said in a statement that the surgery was for a hernia.

Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter that “Russian authorities waited until (Whelan’s) condition was life-threatening to provide him medical attention” and said he had repeatedly been denied an English-speaking doctor. The foreign ministry however said Whelan had previously refused treatment.

The verdict and sentencing in Whelan’s case is expected in June. Whelan, who claims he was set up, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled bus NB DVP north of Eglinton - ramp lane blocked. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
(2:50pm) Line of thunderstorms continues to advance NE at ~55-65 km/h ahead of the cold front that will break the h…
Latest Weather
Read more