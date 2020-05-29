344 coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, 41 more deaths

Ontario confirms 344 new cases of novel coronavirus today. There were 383 cases reported yesterday.

Forty-one more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,230.

Of the 2,230 total deaths, 1,412 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,625 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 27,210 with 77.1 per cent considered resolved.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and in intensive care dropped, but the number of people on ventilators rose from 94 to 100.

There were 18,525 tests completed in the previous day, and Ontario is set to reveal a new phase in its COVID-19 testing strategy today.

Officials including the president and CEO of Ontario Health, the head of Ontario’s testing approach, and the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario lab are set to hold a briefing on the new strategy.

Ontario has struggled on several occasions to meet its daily testing goals.

Most recently, the province had said it would do 16,000 tests per day in May, but has met that goal less than half of the time.

Levels dropped sharply once a blitz of nearly all long-term care residents and staff was completed over the long weekend, but they have picked up again in recent days after Ontario relaxed criteria for members of the public to be tested.

Anyone concerned that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can now get tested, whether or not they have symptoms.

Premier Doug Ford has spoken about testing asymptomatic front-line health-care workers, large workplaces such as food manufacturing facilities, groups such as truck or taxi drivers, and doing a second round of testing in long-term care.

He said mass testing is the province’s best defence against the virus.

The province currently has a daily capacity of nearly 25,000.