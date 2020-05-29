Loading articles...

12-meter long fin whale washes up dead on UK beach

Last Updated May 29, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

LONDON — Police have urged people to stay away from a 40-foot (12-meter) long whale, believed to be a juvenile, that washed up dead on a beach in southeast England.

Images posted on social media show the giant mammal, thought to be a fin whale, on its back very close to a sandy shore in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity said the whale appeared small for the species and said it believed the mammal to be a juvenile.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said officers were called to the scene after reports of a “large object” on the beach early Friday.

Essex Police said the area has been cordoned off and it was working with others to plan how to remove the whale.

The fin whales is the second-largest mammal in the world, after the blue whale. It has a distinct ridge along its back which gives it the nickname “razorback.” It is classed as endangered by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
There is a crash on Tapscott at the train tracks north of Finch. Avoid Tapscott between Finch and McNicoll (you can use Markham Rd instead)
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:29 AM
A nice weekend to work on the garden. More comfortable conditions to spend a long time outside.
Latest Weather
Read more