What’s the next disaster we need to prepare for now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have heard that lots of people saw this pandemic coming. We still weren’t adequately prepared. So what do we need to do now to make sure we are ready for whatever comes next?

A pandemic is a low-probability, high-consequence events—it probably won’t happen tomorrow, but it will happen eventually. Every year intelligence agencies, scientists and analysts spend a lot of time figuring out which of these events may be looming. Today’s episode is about what they see right now.

GUEST: Garrett M. Graff, Politico

