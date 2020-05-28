Loading articles...

What’s the next disaster we need to prepare for now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have heard that lots of people saw this pandemic coming. We still weren’t adequately prepared. So what do we need to do now to make sure we are ready for whatever comes next?

A pandemic is a low-probability, high-consequence events—it probably won’t happen tomorrow, but it will happen eventually. Every year intelligence agencies, scientists and analysts spend a lot of time figuring out which of these events may be looming. Today’s episode is about what they see right now.

GUEST: Garrett M. Graff, Politico

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:03 AM
COLLISION: #WB401 express closed west of 404. Traffic forced to collectors at the 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
The high heat and humidity have moved on and showers are moving in. Remnants of #Bertha moving into the GTA.
Latest Weather
Read more