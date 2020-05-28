Warrant issued for arrest of former PQ leader Boisclair on sex assault charges

MONTREAL — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair on charges that he used a weapon to commit a sexual assault.

The warrant signed by a Quebec court judge and dated May 27 says the alleged assault took place in Montreal on Jan. 8, 2014, and that a second person participated.

Boisclair will need to present himself at a police station before being formally charged in a court.

The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Boisclair served as the leader of the PQ from November 2005 until his resignation in May 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

