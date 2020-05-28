Loading articles...

Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $10.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.85 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Toronto-Dominion shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Erin Mills the right and ramp lanes are blocked for vehicle fire cleanup #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:01 AM
You may have opened the pool this week BUT now some cooler air is moving in after that stretch high heat. Keep the…
Latest Weather
Read more