Toronto reports technical issue in location-based coronavirus data

The City of Toronto has updated a map of location-based COVID-19 data after the one released Wednesday contained incorrect data.

A statement on the website below the map says a technical issue caused the error.

The incorrect map had the Scarborough-Rough neighbourhood hit the hardest by the coronavirus with 400 cases. The map now says the area only has reported 190.

The area with the highest amount of cases is now the Glenfield-Jane Heights neighbourhood with 286.

It also showed the hardest hit areas to be the northeast and northwest parts of the city.

The accurate map shows the northwest quadrant to have the highest volume of cases per 100,000 residents.

Humber Heights-Westmount currently has the highest rate per 100,000 residents at 1,507.

A statement underneath the map on the city’s website reads, “Please note there was a technical issue in related to this map that has since been resolved. Some of the data published at 3:45 p.m. [Wednesday] has been updated. We apologize for this error.”

CityNews has reached out to the city for more information as it is still unclear what caused the error.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said the data is based on where those who have caught COVID-19 live and does not necessarily reflect where they were exposed to the virus.

Dr. de Villa stresses she did not want those areas to be stigmatized and added that neighbourhoods with lower case numbers aren’t inherently safer from COVID-19.