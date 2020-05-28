Loading articles...

Tech Data: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ Tech Data Corp. (TECD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $48.1 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The information technology products distributor posted revenue of $8.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.89 billion.

Tech Data shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:00 AM
Good Morning! You can thank construction for this heavy delay on the Toronto bound QEW from Nikola Tesla to the Bur…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
You may have opened the pool this week BUT now some cooler air is moving in after that stretch high heat. Keep the…
Latest Weather
Read more