Sanderson Farms: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) _ Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.43 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $844.7 million in the period.

Sanderson Farms shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

