REX: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 28, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) _ REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $7.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.21 per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period.

REX shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX

The Associated Press

