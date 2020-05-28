Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Orders for US big-ticket factory goods drop 17.2% in April
by Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2020 8:50 am EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, May 28, the Commerce Department releases its April report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
WASHINGTON — U.S. orders for big-ticket factory goods plunged for the second straight month in April as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 17.2% last month after falling 16.6% in March. Excluding orders for transportation equipment, which can be volatile from month to month, durable goods orders fell 7.4%.
New orders for cars, trucks and auto parts shrank 52.8%.
A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — decreased 5.8% after falling 1.1% in March.
The lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing measures meant to contain COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near standstill across the United States.
Still, last month’s decline in durable goods orders was slightly less than economists had expected.