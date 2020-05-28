Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 383 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 11:11 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 

Ontario confirmed 383 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, a jump from the 292 cases reported yesterday.

Thirty-four more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,189.

Of the 2,189 total deaths, 1,377 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,591 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

Testing levels continue to climb with 17,615 tests conducted the previous day — up from 15,133 the day before.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 26,866 with 76.9 per cent considered resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the government’s $17 billion pandemic action plan actually provides just $13.5 billion in COVID-19 support.

The Financial Accountability Officer says the package includes $3.5 billion in new health sector spending and electricity price mitigation that is not directly related to pandemic response.

