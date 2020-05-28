Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario confirms 383 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2020 10:49 am EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 11:11 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 383 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, a jump from the 292 cases reported yesterday.
Thirty-four more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,189.
Of the 2,189 total deaths, 1,377 were in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,591 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.
Testing levels continue to climb with 17,615 tests conducted the previous day — up from 15,133 the day before.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 26,866 with 76.9 per cent considered resolved.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says the government’s $17 billion pandemic action plan actually provides just $13.5 billion in COVID-19 support.
The Financial Accountability Officer says the package includes $3.5 billion in new health sector spending and electricity price mitigation that is not directly related to pandemic response.
