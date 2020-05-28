New Brunswick legislature adjourned as new COVID-19 cases reported in province

FREDERICTON — A new COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick has forced the provincial legislature to adjourn only two days after it resumed sitting.

The abrupt decision came Thursday, a day after officials confirmed a health-care worker who had travelled outside New Brunswick and did not self-isolate upon return had infected at least two other people in the Campbellton area.

Campbellton is in northern New Brunswick, near the Quebec border.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the health-care worker had been in contact with “multiple patients” over a two-week period following their return to New Brunswick.

Last week, the province moved to the yellow phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, allowing larger groups of people to meet and the opening of more businesses and services.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says the Campbellton area will now have to take a step backwards to the orange level, which means a return to tighter restrictions on physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press