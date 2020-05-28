Loading articles...

Navigator Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

LONDON (AP) _ Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.7 million.

Navigator Holdings shares have dropped 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.44, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.

