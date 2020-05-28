Loading articles...

Monro: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $286.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

Monro shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

The Associated Press

