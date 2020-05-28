Loading articles...

Mississippi hospital lays off 250 to offset COVID-19 losses

May 28, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has laid off 250 employees to offset financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital leaders said the facility is projecting more than a $100 million deficit through September.

The hospital outlined the reductions in a memo sent to employees Wednesday, news outlets reported. Other steps put in place to counter the financial situation include salary reductions, restrictions on hiring and travel and other capital budget cuts.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs, said the hospital has never faced this type of challenge in all of its 65 years.

“It will take guts, grit and fortitude to pull through to the other side,” she said. “Today’s action is an example of how very tough decisions with difficult consequences will be required. However, I am confident we can, and we will, weather this storm and emerge stronger than ever.”

