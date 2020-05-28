Man shot multiple times in North York

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in North York.

Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue around 10 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Witnesses tell police two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot southbound towards Sheppard Avenue West.

The first suspect is described as being male, black wearing a black hoodie with a black bandana while the second suspect is male, black wearing a grey hoodie and a black bandana.