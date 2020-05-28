Lumos: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

May 28, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $340,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21,000 in the period.

Lumos shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.50, a drop of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

