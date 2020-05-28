Loading articles...

Lumber Liquidators: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $267.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.1 million.

Lumber Liquidators shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

The Associated Press

