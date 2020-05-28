Loading articles...

Irving to buy North Atlantic Refining including refinery in Come By Chance, N.L.

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

Storage tanks are seen at the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Irving Oil has signed a deal to buy North Atlantic Refining Corp., including a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., from U.S. investment firm Silverpeak.

Financial terms of the agreement, which includes a network of gas stations and other marketing assets, were not disclosed.

North Atlantic provides fuel products to businesses and consumers across Newfoundland.

The refinery has capacity of 130,000 barrels per day.

Production at the refinery was stopped on March 30 due to the pandemic.

The sale is subject to regulatory review and other conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

