Flex LNG: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNG

The Associated Press

