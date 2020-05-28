Canadian Solar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $110.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.40 per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $825.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.6 million.

Canadian Solar shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

