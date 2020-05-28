Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australian jailed for 2007 stabbing free to leave Bulgaria
by The Associated Press
Posted May 28, 2020 2:06 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
SOFIA, Bulgaria — An Australian man released after serving 11 years in a Bulgarian prison over a fatal stabbing is free to return home following a decision by the country’s highest court, which refused to send him back to prison.
The Supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday rejected a petition by the country’s chief prosecutor to revoke the parole a lower court granted to 33-year old Jock Palfreeman. Thursday’s decision cannot be appealed.
“The request for reopening of the case is inadmissible and should be dismissed and the proceedings terminated,” the court said in a statement.
Palfreeman was convicted of fatally stabbing a Bulgarian student during a 2007 brawl. Last September, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unexpectedly ordered him freed 11 years into his 20-year prison sentence.
Chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov — who has since retired — petitioned the Supreme Court of Cassation to suspend Palfreeman’s parole and review the panel’s ruling, saying that two of the judges faced a conflict of interest.