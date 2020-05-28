Loading articles...

Air Canada increases size of financing deal to roughly $1.4 billion

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

Air Canada agents are shown at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Air Canada increased the size of a financing deal announced its earlier this week to roughly $1.4 billion as it works to bolster its coffers to deals with the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Air Canada has increased the size of a financing deal announced its earlier this week to roughly $1.4 billion as it works to bolster its coffers to deal with the pandemic.

The company says the shares in the offering have been priced at $16.25 per share. It plans to issue 30.8 million shares to raise about $500.5 million.

The airline will also issue US$650 million in convertible senior unsecured notes due 2025, up from an initial plan for US$400 million.

The convertible notes will have an annual interest rate of four per cent and be convertible into Air Canada shares at a price of approximately US$15.35 per share.

The underwriters of the share offering have an option to purchase up to an additional 15 per cent of the shares, while initial buyers of the convertible notes will also have an option to purchase up to an additional 15 per cent.

Air Canada says it will use the cash to supplement its working capital and other general corporate purposes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB 401 ramp to Markham is partially blocked due to a stalled truck. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:20 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 11:19AM UPDATE: Some of the heaviest rain right now is off to our west for areas like Woodstock, Brantford, and Tilsonburg. O…
Latest Weather
Read more