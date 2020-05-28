Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada increases size of financing deal to roughly $1.4 billion
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2020 12:33 pm EDT
Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Air Canada has increased the size of a financing deal announced its earlier this week to roughly $1.4 billion as it works to bolster its coffers to deal with the pandemic.
The company says the shares in the offering have been priced at $16.25 per share. It plans to issue 30.8 million shares to raise about $500.5 million.
The airline will also issue US$650 million in convertible senior unsecured notes due 2025, up from an initial plan for US$400 million.
The convertible notes will have an annual interest rate of four per cent and be convertible into Air Canada shares at a price of approximately US$15.35 per share.
The underwriters of the share offering have an option to purchase up to an additional 15 per cent of the shares, while initial buyers of the convertible notes will also have an option to purchase up to an additional 15 per cent.
Air Canada says it will use the cash to supplement its working capital and other general corporate purposes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.