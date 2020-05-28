Loading articles...

Abercrombie: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 28, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Thursday reported a loss of $244.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.90. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.29 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.31 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $485.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.1 million.

Abercrombie shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

The Associated Press

