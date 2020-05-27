Loading articles...

Toll Brothers: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) _ Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Toll Brothers shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33, a decline of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOL

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled transport truck WB 401 approaching Islington express - right lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
As of 7am #Toronto YYZ already feels like 28. It will feel like 37 this afternoon. 🥵Heat Warning ⚠️continues Reli…
Latest Weather
Read more