Social distancing circles coming to Trinity Bellwoods park

The City has decided to go ahead with social distancing circles in a Toronto park that has proven to be problematic with the onset of warmer weather.

Mayor John Tory says park staff will be a Trinity Bellwoods park on Thursday painting circles on the grass.

He says the circles will help to further illustrate proper physical distancing requirements which in turn should see greater compliance.

Tory says this will be a pilot project and that staff will evaluate its effectiveness and it could possibly expand to other parks in the city.

The move comes after thousands of people flaunted social distancing rules at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday.

Chief Matthew Pegg, the head of the city’s Emergency Management team, says there will be a “strong enforcement presence” in parks across the city this coming weekend to ensure this type of behaviour doesn’t happen again.

“Our enforcement team will be present at Trinity Bellwoods park to greet park users, to remind them about the importance of physical distancing and to take enforcement action as required,” said Pegg.

South of the border, large white circles are utlized in parks in San Francisco and New York City to help with physical distancing measures.