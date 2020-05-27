Loading articles...

Smokies non-profit to hold virtual firefly event on YouTube

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The annual lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park may be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, but a Smokies-based non-profit will be offering a virtual firefly event.

Discover Life in America is collaborating with firefly photographer Radim Schreiber, according to a news release from the non-profit. Their event will include a short presentation about fireflies followed by footage of synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies and other firefly species native to the Smokies region.

It will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Discover Life in America YouTube channel.

The event is free, although the group is suggesting a $5 donation.

The Associated Press

