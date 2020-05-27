SIU investigate death of woman, 29, in High Park neighbourhood

The province’s Special Investigations Unit have been asked to look into the death of a 29-year-old woman in the High Park neighbourhood.

According to the SIU, police were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue just after 5:15 p.m. following reports of a domestic dispute.

“While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they observed a woman on the balcony,” read a statement released by the SIU.

The SIU statement does not say if there was any of interaction with police except that, “a short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.