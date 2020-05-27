Loading articles...

Police: 2 officers shot, woman found dead in North Dakota

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Two law enforcement officers and a suspect were shot and a woman was found dead at an apartment in a North Dakota city, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said two deputies were serving papers on a man at an apartment complex in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon when the man began shooting, KNOX radio reported.

“A male subject from within the apartment unexpectedly and without warning opened fire, so the officers called for immediate assistance,” Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said.

A woman was found dead in the apartment died of a bullet wound, Zimmel said. He did not explain her relationship to the suspect.

A Grand Forks police officer and Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputy were shot. Conditions on the officers and the suspect were not available.

No further details have been released.

