Ontario to take over management of 5 more GTA long-term care homes

Premier Doug Ford says the province will be taking over the management of five long-term care homes in the GTA in addition to the two already under government control after a “disturbing” report from the military was released yesterday.

The homes are Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne place in North York, Altmont Care in Scarborough, Orchard Villa in Pickering and Camila Care Home in Mississauga.

They have already taken over management of Downsview Long Term Care Centre and River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton.

He said they will also be sending six teams of two inspectors to each of the five homes highlighted in the Armed Forces report along with Camila Care Home.

“We are fully prepared to take over more homes if necessary. We are fully prepared to pull licenses and shut down facilities if necessary,” said Ford.

They will undertake a rigorous inspections and monitoring for two weeks. At least one of the inspectors will stay at the home for the entire two week period.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care will also be conducting inspections at 13 additional homes along with surprise spot-checks.

Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. He said Wednesday they have agreed to remain at the homes until June 12.

The Canadian Armed Forces members say they observed cockroach infestations, aggressive feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections, and residents crying for help for hours.

Ford says Ontario has launched a “full investigation” into the allegations and will share the results with police so they can look into any possible criminal charges.

Four of the five homes are private, but Ford suggests creating a fully public system wouldn’t be feasible without financial help from Ottawa.

Premier Ford said he would not be asking for the resignation of the Minister of Long Term Care, noting how hard she has been working. “The heads should have been rolling for decades here and they weren’t rolling, that’s the problem,” he said.

He also promised a transparent independent commission to examine long-term care, but would still not say whether he would call for an inquiry.

The number of long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks dropped to 135 on Wednesday from 150 the day before.

According to Ministry of Long-Term Care data, 1,587 residents and six staff members have died due to COVID-19.

Orchard Villa, Altamont and Eatonville had all seen dozens of COVID-19 deaths each when the Canadian Armed Forces were called in, and a personal support worker from Altamont also died.

Orchard Villa has now recorded 69 COVID-19 deaths, with Altamont has recorded 52 and Eatonville 42. Hawthorne Place has seen 39 residents die – roughly double the number of fatalities at the time military help was requested.