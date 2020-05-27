Province extends emergency orders until June 9

The Ontario government has extended its COVID-19 emergency orders another two weeks.

In a statement released Wednesday, the province said the orders will now be in place until June 9.

“We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province,” Premier Doug Ford said.

“To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practise physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly.”

The emergency orders include the closure of outdoor playgrounds, public swimming pools, bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on social gatherings of more than five people.

Meanwhile, Ford continues to encourage Ontarians to get tested for the virus.

“If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested. Please stay safe.”

The province’s current State of Emergency is in effect until June 2.

