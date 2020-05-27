Ontario confirms 292 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 292 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the second day in a row that cases were below 300. There were 287 cases reported yesterday.

Testing levels spiked, with 15,133 people tested during the previous day — Tuesday’s report showed just 9,875 tests completed.

Thirty-two more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,155.

Of the 2,155 total deaths, 1,352 are in long-term care, Public Health Ontario reports. The Ministry of Long-Term Care reports that 1,587 people who have died were in long-term care – a discrepancy attributed to a lag in reported deaths.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 26,483 with 76.9 per cent considered resolved.

Earlier Wednesday, the province said it was extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until June 9.

They were last extended on May 19 and were set to expire May 29.

The orders include the closure of child care centres, libraries except for pick-up and delivery, theatres, and bars and restaurants except to provide take-out or delivery.

It also means that Ontarians looking to beat the heat at public pools and splash pads are out of luck until at least June 9.

Ontario has been in a state of emergency since March 17, and it was last extended until June 2.

