MPP Raymond Cho sends cardboard cutout of himself to event due to coronavirus concerns

The Minister for Seniors and Accessibility may have looked a little stiff at a community event on Wednesday, and for good reason.

MPP Raymond Cho sent a cardboard cutout of himself to a photo-op thanking the Korean community for their donation of personal protective equipment.

Thank you to the Korean community for their generous donation of PPEs. Incredibly grateful to @MofaToronto , members of KOTRA and The Korean Chamber of Commerce! @StanChoMPP @C_Mulroney pic.twitter.com/pl8g8WuwVZ — Raymond Cho (@RaymondChoPC) May 27, 2020

Many on Twitter were bemused by the photos posted by the minister and questioned why he sent a life-sized cutout of himself, complete with mask, instead of attending in person.

In a statement, the minister tells CityNews the move was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advice from public health officials at all levels strongly recommends that people over 70 years old, those who have compromised immune systems and/or those with underlying medical conditions self-isolate and remain indoors as much as possible.

“As Minister for Seniors and Accessibility and as a person who is over 70 years old, I take this advice very seriously,” said Cho. “Though I could not attend today in person, I wanted to show that I was there in spirit. The cardboard cut-out from an old campaign of mine was a creative way to demonstrate my virtual presence during this time.”

The minister also encouraged other seniors like himself to be “vigilant about the risks of contracting this virus and to heed current medical advice about the necessity of self-isolating and social distancing.”

Minister Cho added that the photo-op marked an important donation drive led my himself and the Consul General of the Republic of Korea.

The donation included 10,000 surgical masks, 1,000 hand sanitizers and 1,000 COVID testing kits from the members of Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Korean Chamber of Commerce.

The Ontario Korean Businessman’s Association (OKBA) also donated 10,000 masks and 200 large bottles of hand sanitizer and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Communit donated 10,000 surgical masks and 4,800 N95-grade masks.