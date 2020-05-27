Loading articles...

Long Island enters first phase of NY's reopening process

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

NEW YORK — Long Island became the latest region of New York to begin easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as it entered the first phase of the state’s four-step reopening process on Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Nassau and Suffolk counties could begin reopening parts of their economy after nonessential businesses were shuttered for two months.

Construction, manufacturing, agriculture and retail with curbside pickup will be permitted in the first phase of reopening. Several popular beaches on Long Island opened last weekend with new rules for reduced capacity and social distancing.

The easing of some restrictions on Long Island, just east of New York City, leaves the city as the only part of the state that has yet to begin the reopening process. Under guidelines set by Cuomo, reopening is tied to metrics including hospital capacity and COVID-19 death rates.

Cuomo planned to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus response efforts and to push for infrastructure investments.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
SB 404 South of Finch, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
As of 7am #Toronto YYZ already feels like 28. It will feel like 37 this afternoon. 🥵Heat Warning ⚠️continues Reli…
Latest Weather
Read more