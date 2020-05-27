Loading articles...

Genesis Healthcare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) _ Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 29 cents per share.

The operator of nursing homes and senior living communities posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.29.

