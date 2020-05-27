Loading articles...

Florida homeowner fatally shot man who smashed through door

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida homeowner fatally shot a visitor from Georgia who broke through is front door and began beating a woman inside, sheriff’s officials said.

Nathan Jerrell Edwards, 31, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at the home in Panama City, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses told deputies that Edwards had been walking down the street, “screaming and swearing … acting very aggressively and erratically,” the post stated. He said the man threatened him, so he retreated inside his house to get away.

Deputies said Edwards then smashed through the glass front door and began beating a woman inside. The homeowner, who is in his 70s, went upstairs and got his gun, firing several shots at Edwards. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities learned Edwards had been staying at a rental home with friends nearby, according to a separate post. Investigators found illegal drugs, a gun and money, as well as children. Each adult inside the home was arrested and charged with child neglect and other charges.

The Associated Press

