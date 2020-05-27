Loading articles...

Firetruck collides with TTC bus while responding to 2-vehicle collision

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 7:45 pm EDT

A screen grab of footage from a traffic camera at Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue shows 2 vehicles that collided as well as a TTC bus and a fire truck in a collision on May 27, 2020. TWITTER/@680NEWSTraffic

A firetruck collided with a TTC bus while the emergency vehicle was at the scene of an earlier crash on Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area around 6:30 p.m.

One of the drivers reportedly suffered leg injuries.

Toronto police say the intersection was closed to traffic and the TTC was notified.

While officers were on scene investigating, a Toronto Fire truck collided with a TTC bus.

No injuries were reported in the second collision but roads were closed for a short time for the investigation and cleanup.

The intersection has since reopened.

||
