Firetruck collides with TTC bus while responding to 2-vehicle collision

A firetruck collided with a TTC bus while the emergency vehicle was at the scene of an earlier crash on Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area around 6:30 p.m.

One of the drivers reportedly suffered leg injuries.

Toronto police say the intersection was closed to traffic and the TTC was notified.

While officers were on scene investigating, a Toronto Fire truck collided with a TTC bus.

No injuries were reported in the second collision but roads were closed for a short time for the investigation and cleanup.

The intersection has since reopened.