Loading articles...

Credit Acceptance: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $83.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.61 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $389.1 million in the period.

Credit Acceptance shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $377.66, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled transport truck WB 401 approaching Islington express - right lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:22 AM
As of 7am #Toronto YYZ already feels like 28. It will feel like 37 this afternoon. 🥵Heat Warning ⚠️continues Reli…
Latest Weather
Read more