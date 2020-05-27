Loading articles...

Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Getzville, New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.7 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $809.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

Columbus McKinnon shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO

The Associated Press

