Cape Breton theatre company to host movie screenings for family 'bubbles'
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 12:22 pm EDT
Last Updated May 27, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
The interior of the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S. is shown in this undated handout image. A theatre company in Cape Breton has come up with an imaginative way to gradually reopen business after receiving permission to do so from the province's chief medical officer of health. Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., will begin movie screenings for individual single family bubbles of up to 10 people beginning June 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Highland Arts Theatre-Ken Heaton *MANDATORY CREDIT*
SYDNEY, N.S. — A theatre company in Cape Breton has come up with an imaginative way to reopen after receiving permission from the province’s chief medical officer of health.
The Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., will begin movie screenings for individual, single-family “bubbles” of up to 10 people beginning June 10.
Artistic and executive director Wesley Colford says for a flat fee of $150 plus HST, families or groups as small as just two people on a date can see a movie of their choice, as long as the theatre’s distributor has it in stock.
Popcorn and a drink will also be provided to each guest and families will have their choice of watching the film from either the floor seats or balcony of the theatre.
Colford says the fees will help cover costs, adding “any amount of revenue” will help in paying the bills after being closed for nearly three months.
He says the theatre will initially try the idea out for a week to see how it goes, but adds it’s already halfway booked for scheduled screenings that were put on sale today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.