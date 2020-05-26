Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trudeau co-hosts UN conference on COVID-19 amid security council bid
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2020 11:35 am EDT
Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
OTTAWA — Canada will co-host a major United Nations conference on dealing with the economic crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host the Thursday event with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The top priority will be expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.
The conference will raise Canada’s profile as it competes for a seat on UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland.
Trudeau has spoken to his French, German and other Caribbean nation counterparts about Thursday’s conference.
The UN vote is set for next month, and Canada is running on a platform of trying to help rebuild the post-pandemic world.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.
The Canadian Press
