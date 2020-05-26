Loading articles...

Person killed in fiery truck crash in North Brampton

Last Updated May 26, 2020 at 10:56 pm EDT

One person died in a collision between two transport trucks on Highway 50 in Brampton on May 26, 2020. (TWITTER/@drkpchavda71)

A person is dead following a fiery crash in North Brampton, police said Tuesday.

Peel police said they were called to the Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing area in Brampton for a report of a collision between two trucks.

Video and photos from the scene showed two trucks fully engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed one driver made out of the crash safely, but a second driver was found deceased after firefighters put out the blaze.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

