Person killed in fiery truck crash in North Brampton

A person is dead following a fiery crash in North Brampton, police said Tuesday.

Peel police said they were called to the Highway 50 and Castle Oaks Crossing area in Brampton for a report of a collision between two trucks.

Video and photos from the scene showed two trucks fully engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed one driver made out of the crash safely, but a second driver was found deceased after firefighters put out the blaze.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.